Pattaya City cleans up after fireworks festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City launched a comprehensive clean-up operation to address residual stains and debris left behind after the mesmerizing display of lights and colours that illuminated the night sky over Pattaya Bay. The city hosted the International Fireworks Festival on November 26 and 27.







The clean-up teams strategically targeted key areas impacted by the festival, including the beach, the road, and the Bali Hai pier. Their concerted efforts aim to efficiently remove traces of the event, restoring these areas to their pristine condition. The teams used special equipment and chemicals to remove the stains and debris from the fireworks, as well as the litter and waste from the visitors.



























