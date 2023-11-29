Fireworks, lanterns seized from beach vendors during Loy Krathong festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – On November 27, a team of police officers, administrative officials, and municipal officers conducted an inspection along Pattaya and Jomtien beaches to ensure safety during the Loy Krathong festival, as well as to prevent the unauthorized sale of fireworks and floating lanterns.







During the inspection, city police observed that various vendors were selling fireworks, flower candles, and floating lanterns to tourists who had gathered to participate in the Loy Krathong festivities. The authorities confronted the vendors, confiscating a significant quantity of the dangerous materials. The authorities also issued a warning to the vendors about the dangers associated with releasing floating lanterns, as they could pose a fire risk to homes and boats.







Subsequently, the vendors were requested to accompany the authorities to the Pattaya Police Station with their confiscated goods. The authorities also reminded the public that the use of fireworks and floating lanterns is prohibited by law, and anyone caught using them will face legal action. They urged the public to celebrate festivals in a safe and respectful manner, and to avoid any activities that could harm the environment or cause accidents.



























