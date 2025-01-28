Shoppers embrace tradition with red attire for Chinese New Year celebrations in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the Chinese New Year approaches, the atmosphere at Pu Boutique in Naklua is filled with the vibrant color red, as local customers prepare for the festivities.

The boutique, known for its seasonal offerings, is displaying an array of traditional Chinese attire, including red dresses, cheongsams, and dragon-embroidered shirts, as people rush to purchase outfits for the holiday.

According to Ms. Sonthaya Sribanyen, the owner of Pu Boutique, the shop always prioritizes Chinese New Year, a time when red clothing is highly sought after. Red is considered a lucky color, symbolizing fortune and prosperity for the new year. This year, the shop started selling the seasonal outfits as early as January, and despite economic factors, sales have been steady, with customers eager to pick out their lucky attire ahead of the celebrations.







The boutique offers a wide range of sizes, catering to various body types with cheongsams and shirts available in sizes up to 50 inches in chest measurements. The store will continue its red-themed offerings until January 29, staying open until 9:00 PM daily to accommodate after-work shoppers.

Despite the economic slowdown and the proximity of the holiday to the New Year, which has led to more cautious spending, Ms. Sonthaya noted that red garments—especially cheongsams and shirts with dragon motifs—remain popular. The boutique maintains the same prices as last year, understanding that while customers face higher costs, celebrating with traditional attire is an important part of the holiday.













































