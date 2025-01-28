Turning a problem into a solution in Pattaya – Mission to remove water hyacinths from canal to protect ecosystem

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chatchai Jaitrong, President of the Nongprue Municipality Council, led a team from the municipal engineering department to clear water hyacinths from Nongprue Canal, East Pattaya. Equipped with heavy machinery, including backhoes, and over 10 staff members, the team worked to address the rapid spread of water hyacinths, which have significantly impacted the canal’s ecosystem.

Chatchai stated that the invasive growth of water hyacinths has reduced water flow by approximately 40%, hindered drainage, and caused sediment accumulation. This has increased the frequency and cost of dredging while also affecting aquatic life and posing risks to public health. The dense vegetation has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and shelter for dangerous animals such as venomous snakes and rats, potentially bringing diseases to nearby residents.







Today’s operation involved using backhoes to remove plants near the canal banks, while boats were used to collect water hyacinths from inaccessible areas. The collected plants are available for the public to take and repurpose, particularly as fertilizer, showcasing a sustainable approach to waste management.

This proactive effort aims to restore the canal’s ecosystem and improve water resource management, aligning with the municipality’s commitment to environmental conservation.







































