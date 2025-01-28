Bustling atmosphere at markets in Pattaya for Chinese New Year preparations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rattanakorn Market is buzzing with activity as Thai-Chinese residents prepare for the Chinese New Year festival, commonly known as “Day of Payment” for purchasing offerings. The market is filled with various fruits like oranges, bananas, apples, and wheat, beautifully arranged for customers. Additionally, more than 10 vendors are selling boiled pork, chicken, and duck, contributing to the lively atmosphere.

Rujira Nimmannimit, a fruit vendor, shared that many customers are regulars who return every year, appreciating the reasonable prices and high-quality fruits. She emphasized that the products sold are carefully selected to ensure beauty and quality for the altars, making the shopping experience more special for customers. While the prices for fruits like oranges, bananas, and apples remain steady, the quantity purchased has decreased due to the ongoing economic conditions, with many families opting for more budget-friendly options.







Taptim Intradecha, a vendor selling boiled meats, revealed that prices for boiled chicken, duck, and pork remain unchanged. A standard chicken costs 180 baht, with larger birds or those of better quality priced from 240 baht. Customers also have the option of smaller chickens, which are more affordable. The market remains busy as people continue to pick up essential offerings for the festive celebrations.

Another essential offering during this period is sticky rice cakes and sweet cakes, which are a must-have in every household for Chinese New Year rituals. Kanthima Rueng-amnat, a vendor, explained that her shop makes its cakes from scratch, ensuring they stay soft and fresh for several days. The cakes are priced at 140 baht per kilogram, and despite the high demand, the shop produces enough to meet the needs of their customers without raising prices, ensuring the affordability of essential items.

The overall atmosphere at Rattanakorn Market is vibrant, with people purchasing only the most essential items for their offerings. Despite the festive rush, prices have remained stable to avoid impacting customers’ ability to prepare for the upcoming celebrations.













































