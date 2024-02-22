Shock and horror as drunken man plunges into flames

SATTAHIP, Thailand – In a chilling episode reminiscent of a dark tale, the close-knit community in Sattahip found itself at the centre of a shocking and heart-wrenching event. Fuelled by alcohol and desperation, a man made a fateful decision, hurling himself into a roaring bonfire, transforming into a human torch before horrified onlookers.







The air crackled with intense heat as flames enveloped Mr. Bandit Jirat, a 39-year-old resident, his intoxicated state driving him to an act of recklessness that defied belief. Neighbours recalled Mr. Jirat’s familiar presence, often seen under the influence of alcohol. They recounted the moments leading up to the tragedy, where he inexplicably plunged into the fiery abyss, leaving them stunned and scrambling to his aid.







As the acrid scent of burning flesh filled the air, emergency responders clad in protective gear faced a daunting task. Ill-equipped for the ferocity of the flames, they battled through the searing heat, their own skin singed by the inferno’s fury. With adrenaline coursing through their veins, they reached Mr. Jirat’s side, their hands moving with precision to administer life-saving first aid. With urgency, Mr. Jirat was whisked away to Sattahip Hospital, his scorched skin bearing witness to the desperate struggle for survival that had unfolded before their eyes.































