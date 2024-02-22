Anna Rohm appointed General Manager of Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa

PATTAYA, Thailand – Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa announces the appointment of Anna Rohm as its new General Manager, effective February 12, 2024. With a distinguished international career spanning Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Anna brings a wealth of experience and leadership to her new role.

In her capacity as General Manager, Anna will spearhead the team in delivering operational excellence and innovative guest experiences at the premium 5-star haven situated in the picturesque travel destination of Pattaya, Na Jomtien Beach. Her responsibilities encompass overseeing day-to-day hotel operations and steering the resort’s overall business strategy, ensuring alignment with the Renaissance brand and advancing towards its objectives.







Anna’s illustrious 25-year journey in hospitality management includes pivotal roles at luxury hotels such as Mandarin Oriental, JW Marriott, and InterContinental. Before her tenure at Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa, Anna served as Hotel Manager at one of the flagship properties of the Banyan Tree Hotel Group in Thailand, where she played a vital role in overseeing operations and enhancing service standards.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Anna is deeply passionate about culinary arts and photography. She treasures moments spent with her 16-year-old son, underscoring the importance of a balanced and fulfilling life.







Expressing her excitement about joining the team, Anna Rohm remarked, “I am thrilled to embark on this new journey at Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa. I am committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence and creating memorable experiences for our guests. Together with our dedicated team, I look forward to leading the resort to even greater success.”

Anna Rohm’s reunion with Marriott International signifies an inspiring chapter for Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa. Her leadership will serve as a catalyst for the management and ambassadors to deliver services and experiences that embody the premium status and adventurous spirit of the Renaissance brand.































