Pattaya City delegation boosts tourism in Hyderabad, India

HYDERABAD, India – A delegation from the Pattaya City Council embarked on a significant journey to Hyderabad, India where they participated in the Pattaya Variety Road Show to India 2024. Their mission was to strengthen ties, promote tourism, and foster business collaborations between Pattaya and Hyderabad.







Accompanied by entrepreneurs representing 25 organizations from Pattaya, the delegation Led by Ms. Jidapha Suwatthaporn and Ms. Phakinee Rungrattanapan received a warm welcome from Mr. Racha Aripak, the Consul General in Chennai, and his team. The event, held in Hyderabad on February 20, attracting 52 Indian businesses and 75 participants keenly interested in Pattaya’s products, hotels, and tourist attractions.

The road show was a vibrant affair, with engaging performances showcasing the essence of Pattaya. Attendees had the opportunity to experience first-hand the unique offerings and hospitality of this coastal gem.







Mr. Atthaphon Thawisuntorn, Deputy Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai Office stated that the impact was palpable. The road show left a lasting impression on the Indian participants, fostering goodwill and enhancing Pattaya’s global presence in the tourism sector.





























