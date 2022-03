The body of a semi-nude foreign man was found on Koh Larn.

The unidentified man was wearing two t-shirts – one with Russian lettering – but no pants. His underwear, three pairs of shorts and a pair of shoes was found near the body on Tien Beach March 1.

The man had a cut on his forehead, but no other apparent injuries. The remains were sent for a forensic examination to determine the cause of death and hopefully identify the corpse.