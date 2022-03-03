Pattaya homeless man in wheelchair sent to shelter

Pattaya social workers relocated a wheelchair-using homeless man to a Chonburi shelter.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya together with Teeraporn Srichan Director of the Social Welfare department together with a team of social workers inspected the vacant Batman building in South Pattaya following a complaint by Prasert Lemlae, president of the South Pattaya Pattana Communityabout a homeless encampment around the abandoned building.

The only person they found was the 50-year-old disabled man. He was given initial help and then the city arranged to have him transferred to the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute.

































