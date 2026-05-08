Sedan crashes into palm tree and streetlight on Pattaya Beach Road leaving one injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A sedan lost control and crashed into a coconut tree and a streetlight pole in front of Mike Shopping Mall along Pattaya Beach Road during the early hours of May 8.

Pattaya municipal officers responded to the scene at approximately 4:10 a.m. to assist with traffic management and public safety after the crash caused damage to government property along the beachfront route.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon provided first aid to one injured person at the scene before transporting the victim to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for further treatment. Police from Pattaya City Police Station were also called to investigate the incident and assess the damage, while officers worked to ease traffic congestion and prevent secondary accidents in the area. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.























































