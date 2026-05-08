Crumbling toilets and abandoned projects push Pattaya to act on Koh Larn problems

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Council has raised fresh concerns over deteriorating infrastructure and abandoned development projects on Koh Larn, as officials discuss urgent repairs to public toilets at Samae Beach and the uncertain future of the island’s long-neglected wind turbine and “Stingray Building” projects. During a recent Pattaya City Council meeting, council member Banjong Bandhoonprayuk questioned city administrators about the progress of infrastructure management on Koh Larn, particularly public restroom facilities at Tawaen Beach and Samae Beach, which serve thousands of tourists visiting the island each day.







Banjong also requested clarification on future plans for the abandoned wind turbine project on Radar Hill and the deteriorating Stingray Building, asking whether the city intends to repair, redevelop, or repurpose the sites. Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai explained that Samae Beach currently has three public restroom facilities, but years of heavy use have left them severely damaged. At present, only two aging facilities remain operational, while another remains closed due to major structural deterioration.

The city had previously allowed a private operator to manage and maintain the toilets, but the contractor later withdrew from the agreement because repair costs had become too high.



In response, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has instructed engineering teams to carry out urgent temporary repairs to restore functionality as quickly as possible. Additional mobile toilets are also being deployed to accommodate tourists, especially during major island events such as the Koh Larn Music Festival.

Officials added that nearby private-sector restrooms at three additional locations are also helping support visitor demand, while Pattaya prepares to launch a new bidding process to find a long-term private operator for all three public toilet sites. Attention also turned to Koh Larn’s abandoned wind turbine project on Radar Hill. According to Deputy Mayor Manot, the project was originally designed to generate electricity, but later studies found wind conditions unsuitable for effective power production. The turbines were eventually abandoned, leaving blades and equipment badly deteriorated.







Pattaya City has already attempted to auction off the damaged assets once before, but no buyers came forward due to the difficulty of transporting heavy equipment from the mountaintop location. Officials are now preparing to revise auction pricing before reopening the bidding process.

Meanwhile, the island’s Stingray Building — originally developed as a solar power project intended to support Koh Larn residents before provincial electricity reached the island — has also fallen into disrepair due to harsh coastal conditions and expensive maintenance costs. City officials are currently considering two possible futures for the structure: allowing private investors to redevelop the site for commercial use or converting it into a future Pattaya City government operations center.

















































