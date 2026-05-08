Chinese driver crashes Mercedes into road barrier in Pattaya leaving three seriously injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – Three people were seriously injured after a luxury Mercedes-Benz driven by a Chinese national slammed into roadwork barriers and overturned on Highway 331 in Pattaya late Thursday night. The accident occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. on May 7, 2026, on the inbound Rayong side of Highway 331 opposite the Bira Circuit racing track in Huay Yai, Banglamung district.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation rushed to the scene with hydraulic rescue equipment after reports that victims were trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

At the scene, rescuers found a black Mercedes-Benz overturned in the middle of the roadway with its wheels pointing skyward. Two injured occupants were found inside the vehicle.







The driver was identified as 29-year-old Chinese national Mr. Hu Jonfeng, who sustained injuries in the crash. A female Chinese passenger suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. A third victim, identified only as 45-year-old Mr. La-iad, was a road maintenance worker installing warning lights and traffic equipment near an active road resurfacing zone when the crash occurred. According to witnesses, the Mercedes was traveling at high speed before crashing into plastic road barriers. The impact sent the barriers flying into the worker, causing severe injuries, while the vehicle lost control and overturned.

The roadwork supervisor said he was alerted by workers moments after the collision and rushed to the scene, where he found the luxury car overturned beside the damaged construction zone.

Police documented the crash scene and are reviewing nearby CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident. All injured victims remain under medical treatment as investigators continue legal proceedings.

















































