South Pattaya residents voice frustrations as city officials promise urgent improvements

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkarn joined city council members and local officials on a community visit to South Pattaya Development Community on May 7, to hear residents’ concerns firsthand and push for solutions to long-standing infrastructure and public utility problems.

The delegation included Deputy Council Chairman Wisan Phettrakul, council members Banjong Bandoonprayuk and Jirawat Plukjai, along with advisors and working committee members who met directly with residents to gather feedback and proposals for improving living conditions in the area.







Residents highlighted several ongoing issues affecting daily life, including unstable water supply services, insufficient street lighting, wastewater and drainage problems, and heavy traffic congestion during peak hours within the community. Locals also proposed improvements to landscaping and public safety measures to create a cleaner and safer neighborhood environment.

Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat stated that Pattaya City places great importance on direct engagement with residents to ensure solutions match the real needs of each community.

He added that city officials will continue coordinating with relevant agencies to accelerate improvements aimed at raising the quality of life and strengthening infrastructure across all Pattaya neighborhoods.

















































