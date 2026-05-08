Mystery deepens after unknown man found dead in remote Pattaya water pit

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya are investigating the discovery of an unidentified man found dead floating face down in a large excavation pond in the Huay Yai area of Banglamung district.

The grim discovery was reported at approximately 4:50 p.m. on May 7, near the Khao Makok 9 community in Huay Yai, East Pattaya. Officers from Huay Yai Police Station, forensic doctors from Wat Yan Sangwararam Hospital, and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon rushed to the scene to investigate.







The body was found floating near the edge of a large water-filled excavation pit covering around 3 to 4 rai and located roughly 200 meters from the nearby road. A crowd of local residents gathered as rescue workers recovered the body from the water. Authorities said the deceased was a man estimated to be between 40 and 45 years old. He had black-and-red dyed hair and was wearing a dark gray long-sleeved shirt with black shorts. No shoes were found at the scene.

Investigators believe the man had been dead for at least two days, with the body already showing signs of decomposition. No identification documents were discovered on the body, with only a small pouch of rolling tobacco found among his belongings. Initial examinations found no visible signs of physical assault, although the face had swollen significantly, making immediate identification difficult. Police searched the surrounding area but found no evidence of a struggle or any items directly linked to the victim. Residents living nearby told officers they had never seen the man before and believed he was not from the local community.

The body was discovered by a 29-year-old local man who had brought his dog to the pond.

He told police he became alarmed after spotting what appeared to be a body floating face down near the water’s edge and immediately contacted authorities. Village headman Itthipat Huayyai informed investigators that the excavation pond has existed for more than 20 years and is believed to be around 20 to 30 meters deep. The area is rarely visited except by occasional fishermen and people searching for fish.







He also confirmed that no residents in the village had been reported missing, though officials plan to check nearby worker camps to determine whether the victim may have been employed in the area.

Police have not yet determined the cause of death and have sent the body to the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute for a full autopsy and identity verification as the investigation continues.

















































