Sea, sky, stars sparkle at ASEAN Learning Center

Children of migrant workers showed off their visions of the sea, sky and stars at an exhibition at the ASEAN Learning Center.

Radchada Chomjinda, director of the Human Help Network Foundation, opened the May 5 project-eased learning exhibition featuring the work of students, who are the children of Pattaya-area workers from neighboring countries.







The exhibition was divided into works by age group. The smallest kids made a “fun house” out of their classroom while older children showed off pattern-based artwork.

Teenagers were in charge of preparing the “sky” and “stars”.

The kids thanked their parents, staff and sponsors for attending by presenting them with gifts.





















