Sea rescue units hold training exercises on Jomtien beach

In a bid to enhance its readiness for sea accidents and reinforce the safety of beachgoers, Pattaya city organized a comprehensive sea rescue and accident response exercise on Jomtien beach on November 8.







Conducted by the Pattaya Rescue and Lifeguard teams, the exercise showcased their swift response to sea accidents. A simulated scenario featured a distressed tourist in the swimming area, prompting mobile water units to swiftly rescue the victim. On-site, immediate first aid procedures, including CPR, were administered before transferring the injured individual to the hospital.







The exercise’s primary goal was to ensure the preparedness of Pattaya’s sea safety units and instil confidence in local and international tourists. As Pattaya remains a popular destination, attracting a significant number of tourists, city officials emphasize the importance of being well-prepared for any potential water-related incidents.

























