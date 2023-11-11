Pattaya Sports Club organises joyful day for orphaned children

The Pattaya Sports Club orchestrated an extraordinary Children’s Halloween Party at the newly renovated Siam Country Resort on November 4. The event brought together a hundred children from five different orphanages for a day filled with excitement and laughter. However, the weather had different plans, with thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain threatening to dampen the spirits of the excited youngsters.







The originally scheduled plunge into the swimming pool was delayed due to safety concerns caused by the stormy weather. However, the organizers, determined to keep spirits high, turned to modern technology as YouTube became the unexpected hero. Playing lively Thai music, the online platform successfully captivated the children’s interest, providing a temporary distraction until the weather improved.

Flexibility became the key as the start time for food was shifted from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m. A delectable spread awaited the children, featuring beef and pork burgers, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, and chips. Just as the kids started to eat, the weather conditions eased, and the rain finally came to a halt, allowing the children to explore the outdoor activities.







The venue transformed into a playground of joy with two bouncy castles, a trampoline, a football field, and, of course, the much-awaited swimming pool. The arrival of a clown/magician added a magical touch, captivating the children with tricks and entertainment that lasted until sunset.

Live entertainment took centre stage, courtesy of Rolf and his band, featuring impressive dance routines by the students. The arrival of ice cream brought smiles to the children’s faces, followed by more delicious food, including beef and pork dishes, green curry, special rice, and chicken thighs, satisfied their appetites.

As the clock approached 6.30 p.m., the children, now a jubilant bunch, bid their farewells and returned to their respective homes. The evening continued with the live band, introducing three more delightful dishes: Vermont chicken curry, orange duck, pork spare ribs, and a barbecue pig.







The Pattaya Sports Club expresses their deepest gratitude to all the sponsors who played a pivotal role in making the day a resounding success. The generosity of Siam Country Resort, Max Company, West Wind Masonic Lodge, Magic Bar, My Bar, Chaba Massage, Durty Nelly’s, Rolf and Prisca Rüegg, Justin Saunders, and Tony Pike was instrumental in creating lasting memories for these 100 happy children. A big thank you echoed from the organizers and all the students, ensuring that this day of joy would be etched in their hearts forever.





































