Pattaya launches HPV vaccination campaign for young girls

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has embarked on a crucial campaign to raise awareness about the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and drive HPV vaccinations among young girls. On November 8, Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn presided over the inauguration ceremony for the “1 Million Doses in 100 Days” campaign, targeting girls aged 11 to 20 years.







The initiative aligns with the Thai government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the public healthcare system comprehensively. The focus on cervical cancer care is particularly crucial, given that cervical cancer ranks as the second most common cancer among Thai women under 45 years of age. In 2017, there were approximately 4,158 new cases reported, with 4,705 fatalities.

The HPV vaccine, known for effectively preventing HPV infections and reducing the risk of cervical cancer, has been administered to fifth-grade students since the academic year 2017. The recent campaign arises from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in some female students missing out on the vaccination.







Under the supervision of the Department of Disease Control and the Health and Environment Division, Pattaya is rolling out HPV vaccinations in 25 educational institutions. The target group includes students from grade 5 to college. Vaccinations are conveniently administered every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Pattaya Health and Environment Office in Soi Yodsak (next to Soi 6) on Pattaya 2nd Road.



























