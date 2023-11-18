Scout Jamboree inspires unity, skill development and camaraderie

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the idyllic setting of Vajiravudh Scout Camp in Sri Racha district, the 6th Pattaya City Scout Jamboree unfolded as a vibrant tapestry of camaraderie, skill development, and community engagement. Organised by the Education Department’s Youth and Children’s Activities division, the event brought together young scouts from Pattaya’s affiliated schools for three days of exploration and growth.







The opening ceremony, led by Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat, set the tone for an event that surpassed the traditional boundaries of scouting. With municipal executives and Komkrit Nirapan, Acting Director of the Office of Religious and Cultural Promotion, in attendance, the occasion became a symbol of collaboration and shared purpose.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana articulated the event’s objectives, stating, “This isn’t merely a gathering of scouts and girl guides; it is a platform for holistic development, a space where the young participants can hone their skills, exchange knowledge, and, above all, foster teamwork.”







The subsequent exploration of sub-camps and immersion in main camp activities revealed the dynamic nature of the Scout Gathering. The scouts weren’t just learning knots and building fires; they were absorbing invaluable lessons in leadership and cooperation.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana’s keen observations highlighted the tangible benefits of such initiatives. He emphasized the dual purpose of the event—not only as a conduit for skill enhancement but also as a crucible for character development. The scouts were not just acquiring practical skills; they were forging bonds of unity and camaraderie that would endure beyond the event’s conclusion.







In acknowledging the importance of nurturing leadership skills, Deputy Mayor Kritsana emphasized the ripple effect such development would have on the broader scouting program in Pattaya’s schools. The Scout Gathering, in its essence, wasn’t just a temporal event but a catalyst for lasting change.































