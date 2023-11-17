Bangkok ranked fourth among world’s most searched destinations of 2023

In a recent global survey, Bangkok has been ranked as the fourth most searched travel destination for the year 2023. The capital city of Thailand is celebrated for its unique blend of ancient temples, bustling markets, tranquil landscapes, and vibrant street life, offering a cinematic travel experience.

Chai Watcharong, the Government Spokesperson, made the announcement by citing the poll information from eDreams Odigeo, a leading global travel company. This ranking follows London, Paris, and New York.







In addition, a travel website “Traveloffpath” highlighted that Bangkok continues to reinforce its status as one of the most popular destinations in Asia. The site says the city is distinguished by its harmonious blend of ancient temples, vibrant markets, and serene landscapes, offering a unique experience that is hard to replicate during vacations in European and American cities. Attractions like the Grand Palace and Wat Arun are beautifully complemented by the urban street life, floating markets, and the lively Khao San Road.







Chai also detailed that the top 10 most searched destinations of 2023 include London in the United Kingdom at number one, followed by Paris in France, New York in the USA, Bangkok in Thailand, Barcelona in Spain, Istanbul in Turkey, Tokyo in Japan, Rome and Milan in Italy, and Madrid in Spain.







Prime Minister Setha Thavisin expressed gratitude for the cooperation of all agencies that have collectively contributed to the growth of Thailand’s tourism industry. Additionally, the Prime Minister thanked tourists for their confidence and fondness for Thai tourism. The government reaffirms its commitment to developing the capacity to accommodate tourists, ensuring convenience and safety, and presenting tourism models that cater to the needs of travelers while preserving the unique Thai culture and identity. (NNT)



























