Pattaya invites visitors to check in at spectacular light landmarks for year-end celebration

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is lighting up the coastline with “PATTAYA THE SEALEBRATION OF LIGHT AND LEGACY,” a dazzling end-of-year festival featuring 11 illuminated landmark installations across the city. The event runs from December 19, 2025 to January 4, 2026, offering residents and visitors a festive atmosphere to farewell the old year and welcome the New Year by the sea.

The light displays stretch across key areas of Pattaya, transforming the city into a vibrant nighttime destination where every corner becomes a photo-worthy backdrop. Whether visiting solo, with a special someone, family members, or a group of friends, guests can enjoy strolling, checking in, and capturing memorable moments along the illuminated route.







The installations are switched on daily from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., creating evenings filled with color, creativity, and seaside charm. City officials say the event is designed to enhance Pattaya’s year-end tourism appeal while offering joyful experiences and lasting memories for all visitors.

With stunning light art set against the backdrop of the ocean, PATTAYA THE SEALEBRATION OF LIGHT AND LEGACY promises a magical festive season, showcasing Pattaya as a city of celebration, beauty, and shared moments.



































