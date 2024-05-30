Scot struck by car after leaving bar in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On May 28, an unidentified Scottish man was struck by a car as he left a bar in Soi Buakhao, Central Pattaya, resulting in a head injury. Officers found the 60-year-old man lying on the ground, heavily intoxicated. Despite the efforts of rescue workers and police to assist him, the injured man became agitated, resisted help, verbally abused responders, and physically attacked the rescue team.







Ms. Matcha Sirirom, 55, a witness, provided an account of the events leading to the man’s injuries. She observed the foreign man walking out of a beer bar with a friend. As they exited, the friend pushed the man, causing him to stumble and be struck by a car. The impact resulted in his injuries. The friend then fled the scene, prompting Ms. Matcha to call for emergency assistance.

Local authorities are investigating the incident to identify the friend involved and determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and subsequent injury.



































