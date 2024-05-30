Landowner claims legal rights to barricade Jomtien Soi 15

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following complaints from local residents about the closure of Jomtien Soi 15, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, Manot Nongyai, along with city officials inspected the road on May 29 to find a solution.







Thanan Chaiprakobkit, who oversees the area, clarified to city hall inspectors that the company has owned the 6-rai plot of land for over 13 years and has consistently paid property taxes. The company plans to develop the area according to its objectives and has therefore erected a zinc fence to demarcate the land boundaries as per the land title deed.

Deputy Mayor Manot acknowledged that Jomtien Soi 15 has a registered easement to provide access to the public road for the land at the rear of their property. Moreover, flooding issues in the area, prompted Pattaya City to install drainage pipes in 2002 to facilitate easy travel for residents.

Manot stated that if the company can provide documented proof of their land ownership, they will be allowed to proceed according to the law. In the meantime, negotiations have resulted in the landowner agreeing to temporarily open the zinc gate to allow vehicular access from Jomtien Beach to Jomtien Second Road. This cooperation has been well-received by the landowner, and both parties will continue to address legal aspects going forward.

Earlier Report: Residents protest metal gate blocking access to Jomtien Soi 15



































