Pattaya councillor decries on-going parking issues at Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a hard-hitting report to the city council on May 29, Councillor Suparerk Chomphunuch decried the persistent parking issues at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya. Suparerk highlighted the on-going harassment of tourists by individuals who block access to the city’s parking facility, diverting them to private lots that charge exorbitant fees of 300 baht.







Suparerk emphasized that despite the long-standing nature of this problem and numerous complaints from tourists, the city has yet to implement a concrete solution. He stated that this practice has severely damaged Pattaya’s reputation and its tourism image.

In response, Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn acknowledged the issue’s negative impact on the city’s tourism and assured the council that efforts are underway to address it. Wuthisak stated that the city is coordinating with higher authorities to develop measures and strategies to resolve the problem. He requested the council’s patience, promising that decisive action would be taken soon to rectify the situation.





































