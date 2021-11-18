Scorned Pattaya wife slashes cheating hubby

An angry Pattaya wife was arrested for allegedly trying to fillet her philandering husband.

Sombat, 55, suffered a bloody knife wound to the face in the Nov. 17 incident at his house on Soi Chaloemphrakiat 19. He was taken to Pattaya Hospital.







His wife, Watchasa, 45, was waiting for police, along with a bloody kitchen knife.

Police said Watchasa admitted slashing her husband, justifying it by saying she discovered he was having sex with another woman in their house after she left following a fight.



























