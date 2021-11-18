Thailand and Bhutan expand bilateral cooperation

The Prime Minister of Thailand welcomed the incoming Ambassador of Bhutan upon his assumption of duty in Thailand. Both officials have expressed the willingness to further expand bilateral cooperation towards development in areas such as the economy, tourism, and academics.

The Ambassador of Bhutan to Thailand Kinzang Dorji paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, as he assumed diplomatic mission in the kingdom.







Officially welcoming the new Bhutanese Ambassador, the Thai Prime Minister emphasized the close relations shared by both countries in every aspect. He pledged to support the bilateral works between both countries and expressed his appreciation for the public health cooperation between Thailand and Bhutan, which includes a vaccine exchange arrangement, and the facilitation of Thai nationals’ repatriation from Bhutan during the pandemic.



On this occasion, the Ambassador of Bhutan has praised Thailand’s effective COVID-19 response that enables the country to reopen for international visitors, as well as other services to facilitate international arrivals.

Both sides have discussed further cooperation on the economy, academics, and other areas such as the exchange of agricultural exports, human resources development in terms of scholarships and training, public health development, and community development campaigns based on the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy.

The Ambassador of Bhutan said Bhutan is willing to support Thailand’s chairmanship of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), in order to achieve sustainable development through socio-economic advancements and improved regional connectivity. (NNT)

































