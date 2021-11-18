Cambodian shellfish diver drowns in Pattaya

A Cambodian diver using surface-supplied air drowned in Pattaya Bay looking for shellfish.

Sureng Long, 41, was pulled from water about seven meters deep in Naklua Nov. 17 by friend and boat captain Petchkumarn Chaichanee, 37.

Petchkumarn told police that they had gone out together to hunt shellfish and that the Cambodian man was using air supplied by a pump on the boat.







For some reason, the boat’s engine shut off, which also cut power to the pump.

Petchkumarn said Sureng bolted to the surface, but ran out of air and drowned. Petchkumarn dived in to save him, but it was too late.



























