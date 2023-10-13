Sattahip temple grounds overflow with beggars of all ages

PATTAYA, Thailand – The notable increase in beggars at Wat Luan Por Ee temple in Sattahip has become a cause for concern within the local community. The diverse group, consisting of both Thai and foreign nationals spanning various age groups, prompted on-site scrutiny by a joint team of police investigators and community volunteers.







Eight individuals, comprising five foreign nationals and three Thai nationals, were identified during the on-site investigation on Oct 10. Subsequently, they were taken to Sattahip police station for questioning. The beggars together with their children ranging in age from 2 to 60 had set up temporary shelters within the temple premises for an ongoing event.







Investigations revealed that Cambodian nationals within the group lacked the necessary documentation for entry into the country. Authorities, in collaboration with relevant agencies, are actively working to ascertain whether the group is linked to human trafficking activities. Additionally, efforts are underway to verify the claimed family ties within the group. Should these relationships remain unverified, charges related to soliciting alms or comparable offenses will be pursued.











