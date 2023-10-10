Pattaya’s unique approach to merit-making and eco-friendly celebrations

Prasit Thongthitcharoen, the president of the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, has stirred contemplation with his unique perspective on an age-old practice – hiring someone to observe a vegetarian or vegan diet on behalf of others. In an exclusive interview on October 9, Prasit shared insights into this novel approach that challenges traditional views on merit, deeply rooted in Buddhist beliefs.







Acknowledging an increasing demand for individuals seeking convenience in adhering to vegetarian or vegan diets, Prasit introduced a pioneering pricing structure. Offering options ranging from a brief 3-day commitment to a more profound 10-day journey, clients could now hire someone to walk the path of ethical eating on their behalf.

However, it was Prasit’s take on the spiritual aspect that captivated attention. Contrary to conventional beliefs, he expressed that the act of hiring someone to consume plant-based meals doesn’t, in itself, accumulate merit for the client. Instead, he argued that true merit is earned by the person actively embracing the dietary restrictions – the one on the front lines of ethical commitment.







Prasit passionately encouraged a broader audience to immerse themselves in a 10-day vegetarian or vegan challenge. According to him, even a short commitment holds the power to make a substantial impact, raising awareness about environmental and ethical concerns.

As Pattaya gears up for the annual Vegetarian Festival from October 14 to 24, Prasit’s foundation at Naklua will host daily merit-making events. He emphasized the significance of this event in fostering a community dedicated to ethical living. Free lunches, promoting plant-based diets, will be offered throughout the festival.







Simultaneously, public health and consumer protection officials met to outline regulations for vendors participating in the Vegetarian Festival. In a bid to ensure a harmonious and environmentally conscious event, the regulations include uniform pricing, a ban on foam containers, promotion of safe and biodegradable packaging, strict hygiene standards, and designated vending zones. The festival promises not just a celebration of dietary choices but a holistic approach to community well-being and environmental stewardship.











