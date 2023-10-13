Police initiate enhanced tourist safety measures in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand, Oct 12 – In a press engagement, Pol. Maj. Gen. Nanthawut Suwanla-ong, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, shed light on on-going initiatives aimed at enhancing safety in Pattaya. Aligned with directives from the Royal Thai Police Headquarters, these efforts focus on raising safety standards for residents and tourists alike.







Chonburi Provincial Police extended invitations to businesses, tourism establishments, and government agencies in Pattaya to collaborate on strategies that position the city as a top-notch, secure destination. A collaborative meeting took place, bringing together officials from Pattaya and Banglamung offices, immigration, tourist police, local police, and the harbour department to discuss insights and action plans to fortify tourism in Pattaya.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Nanthawut emphasized the importance of creating a secure environment, especially for tourists benefiting from visa waivers. To facilitate communication and support, a centralized call centre was established, with the police hotline 191 serving as its core. This hub seamlessly connects to the tourist police hotline, 1155, and provides translation services for incidents involving tourists speaking different languages.







Confident in the capabilities of Pattaya and Chonburi law enforcement, Commander Nanthawut highlighted rapid response mechanisms, including the use of the LINE mobile application for collaboration between district and provincial police and entrepreneurs. This digital synergy ensures the well-being of visitors and residents alike.















