Sattahip rescuers bring food to people and animals in flood-stricken Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Heavy flooding continues to devastate Mueang District in Chiang Rai province, with severe impacts on the riverside community in Robwiang Sub-district. Many households in low-lying areas remain submerged, although water levels in the city are gradually decreasing.









On September 12, the Sawang Rojanathamsathan Sattahip Foundation arrived in the affected area with four flat-bottom boats, rubber boats, and a water rescue team. Their efforts include aiding patients in their homes, evacuating residents from high-risk zones, and distributing food and drinking water.

In addition to these rescue operations, the team has caught large koi fish and rescued lost dogs trapped in the floodwaters, relocating them to safety and providing initial provisions of food for the dogs.





To prevent electric shock hazards, power has been temporarily shut off in the affected areas. Drones have been deployed to deliver food, medicine, and medical supplies to households still in the flood zone. Despite the ongoing flooding, many residents have chosen to remain in their homes due to concerns about their property.

Local resident Ms. Siwaporn Maitree, 31, expressed her distress: “The water arrived so quickly that we couldn’t move our belongings in time, and everything was damaged. This is a situation I’ve never encountered before, and there were no prior warnings.”

