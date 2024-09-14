Sattahip rescue team dispatched to aid flood-stricken communities in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, Thailand -The Sattahip-based Sawang Rojanathamsathan Foundation dispatched a rescue team to aid flood-stricken communities in Mueang District, Chiang Rai Province, where severe flooding continues due to the overflowing Kok River after days of heavy rainfall on September 12.



Narong Bunbanjerdsri, President of the foundation, sent four boats – including flat-bottom and inflatable vessels – along with a specialized water rescue team to assist in evacuating the sick and stranded residents from the hardest-hit areas. These include the Kok Thong, Kwae Wai, and Pa Daeng communities in Wiang Subdistrict, where over 80 families and thousands of residents from nearby villages have been impacted. In some locations, floodwaters have reached nearly two meters, making travel impossible due to strong currents.







Authorities pre-emptively cut off electricity in some areas to prevent electrocution hazards, while rescue teams have been working around the clock to relocate the elderly, patients, and low-lying residents to safer ground. However, some residents are reluctant to leave their homes, concerned about their belongings. Officials continue to stress the risks, as water levels have risen to the roofs of many homes. Some families, along with their pets, have been forced to live on their rooftops. Although water levels have started to recede in certain areas, the situation remains critical, with authorities closely monitoring flood conditions and rescue operations ongoing.

















































