Thailand announces Countdown 2026 events across the country, highlighting Pattaya and Bangkok

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thailand Countdown 2026 Events Calendar presents a comprehensive lineup of New Year celebrations across Bangkok and every region of the country, from late December 2025 through early January 2026. In Bangkok, multiple landmark venues—including ICONSIAM, CentralwOrld, One Bangkok, and the Sukhumvit area—will host large-scale countdown festivities featuring fireworks displays, live concerts, and immersive urban celebrations.

Beyond the capital, provinces throughout the Central, Eastern, Northern, Northeastern, and Southern regions will welcome the New Year with distinctive local countdown events. Highlights include floral and cultural festivals in Phayao and celebrations in Su-ngai Kolok, followed by illuminated festivities in Kanchanaburi, beachfront countdowns in Pattaya and Sriracha, cultural events in Nan, heritage-inspired celebrations in Sukhothai, mountain-view countdowns in Khao Kho, and large-scale city events in Buriram and Nakhon Ratchasima. Each event reflects the unique identity of its destination while contributing to a unified nationwide celebration.







Bangkok

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026

27 – 31 December 2025

ICONSIAM, Bangkok

CentralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026

31 December 2025

CentralwOrld, Bangkok

One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026

31 December 2025

One Bangkok, Bangkok

Extravaganza Sukhumvit Countdown 2026

31 December 2025

Asoke, Phrom Phong Intersection, Benchasiri Park, and Thong Lor, Bangkok

ChangChui FEST Countdown 2026

30 – 31 December 2025

ChangChui Creative Park, Bangkok

Neon Countdown

30 – 31 December 2025

Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok

Central Region

Future Park – the Happiness Countdown 2026

31 December 2025

In front of Index Living Mall, Future Park & Zpell, Pathum Thani

Kanchanaburi Countdown Illumination 2026

29 – 31 December 2025

The Kanchanaburi Provincial Administrative Organization, Kanchanaburi

Eastern Region

MEGA Countdown 2026

31 December 2025

Mega Bangna, Samut Prakan

Pattaya Countdown 2026 Monomax

29 – 31 December 2025

16.00 Hrs. onwards

Pattaya beach, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Central Pattaya x MY Always Connected Countdown 2026

1 Dec 2025 – 26 Jan 2026

Beachfront Zone, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Sriracha Bay Countdown Fireworks 2026

31 December 2025

Sriracha Bay, Pattaya, Chon Buri







Northern Region

Phayao Countdown Flora Fest 2026

29 – 31 December 2025

Phokhun Ngam Muang Monument, Kwan Phayao, Mueang Phayao, Phayao

Nan Countdown 2026

26 December 2025 – 4 January 2026

Kuang Mueang Nan Walking Street, Nan Municipality, Nan

Rimping Countdown Festival New Year 2026

25 – 31 December 2025

Sirijit Park, Mueang Kamphaeng Phet, Kamphaeng Phet

Phitsanulok Countdown 2026

27 – 31 December 2025

The plaza in front of Central Phitsanulok Shopping Centre, Phitsanulok

Sukhothai Countdown 2026

29 – 31 December 2025

Thung Talay Luang, Mueang Sukhothai, Sukhothai

Amazing light & Khaokho Countdown 2026

30 – 31 December 2025

16.00 – 24.00 Hrs.

Khao Kho Viewpoint, Khao Kho district, Phetchabun





Northeastern Region

Central Korat Countdown 2026

27 – 31 December 2025

Activity plaza in front of Central Korat Shopping Centre, Nakhon Ratchasima

Buriram United Countdown 2026

30 – 31 December 2025

Chang Arena, Mueang Buriram, Buriram

Udon Countdown 2026

31 December 2025

UD Town, Mueang Udon Thani, Udon Thani

Southern Region

Amazing Thailand Su-Ngai Kolok Countdown 2026

28 – 31 December 2025

Sirindhorn Public Park, Su-ngai Kolok District, Narathiwat

Hatyai New Year 2026

30 – 31 December 2025

Thammanoonwithi Road, Hat Yai District, Songkhla

















































