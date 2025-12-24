Thailand announces Countdown 2026 events across the country, highlighting Pattaya and Bangkok

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thailand Countdown 2026 Events Calendar presents a comprehensive lineup of New Year celebrations across Bangkok and every region of the country, from late December 2025 through early January 2026. In Bangkok, multiple landmark venues—including ICONSIAM, CentralwOrld, One Bangkok, and the Sukhumvit area—will host large-scale countdown festivities featuring fireworks displays, live concerts, and immersive urban celebrations.
Beyond the capital, provinces throughout the Central, Eastern, Northern, Northeastern, and Southern regions will welcome the New Year with distinctive local countdown events. Highlights include floral and cultural festivals in Phayao and celebrations in Su-ngai Kolok, followed by illuminated festivities in Kanchanaburi, beachfront countdowns in Pattaya and Sriracha, cultural events in Nan, heritage-inspired celebrations in Sukhothai, mountain-view countdowns in Khao Kho, and large-scale city events in Buriram and Nakhon Ratchasima. Each event reflects the unique identity of its destination while contributing to a unified nationwide celebration.
Bangkok
Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026
27 – 31 December 2025
ICONSIAM, Bangkok
CentralwOrld Bangkok Countdown 2026
31 December 2025
CentralwOrld, Bangkok
One Bangkok Countdown Celebration 2026
31 December 2025
One Bangkok, Bangkok
Extravaganza Sukhumvit Countdown 2026
31 December 2025
Asoke, Phrom Phong Intersection, Benchasiri Park, and Thong Lor, Bangkok
ChangChui FEST Countdown 2026
30 – 31 December 2025
ChangChui Creative Park, Bangkok
Neon Countdown
30 – 31 December 2025
Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok
Central Region
Future Park – the Happiness Countdown 2026
31 December 2025
In front of Index Living Mall, Future Park & Zpell, Pathum Thani
Kanchanaburi Countdown Illumination 2026
29 – 31 December 2025
The Kanchanaburi Provincial Administrative Organization, Kanchanaburi
Eastern Region
MEGA Countdown 2026
31 December 2025
Mega Bangna, Samut Prakan
Pattaya Countdown 2026 Monomax
29 – 31 December 2025
16.00 Hrs. onwards
Pattaya beach, Pattaya, Chon Buri
Central Pattaya x MY Always Connected Countdown 2026
1 Dec 2025 – 26 Jan 2026
Beachfront Zone, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Chon Buri
Sriracha Bay Countdown Fireworks 2026
31 December 2025
Sriracha Bay, Pattaya, Chon Buri
Northern Region
Phayao Countdown Flora Fest 2026
29 – 31 December 2025
Phokhun Ngam Muang Monument, Kwan Phayao, Mueang Phayao, Phayao
Nan Countdown 2026
26 December 2025 – 4 January 2026
Kuang Mueang Nan Walking Street, Nan Municipality, Nan
Rimping Countdown Festival New Year 2026
25 – 31 December 2025
Sirijit Park, Mueang Kamphaeng Phet, Kamphaeng Phet
Phitsanulok Countdown 2026
27 – 31 December 2025
The plaza in front of Central Phitsanulok Shopping Centre, Phitsanulok
Sukhothai Countdown 2026
29 – 31 December 2025
Thung Talay Luang, Mueang Sukhothai, Sukhothai
Amazing light & Khaokho Countdown 2026
30 – 31 December 2025
16.00 – 24.00 Hrs.
Khao Kho Viewpoint, Khao Kho district, Phetchabun
Northeastern Region
Central Korat Countdown 2026
27 – 31 December 2025
Activity plaza in front of Central Korat Shopping Centre, Nakhon Ratchasima
Buriram United Countdown 2026
30 – 31 December 2025
Chang Arena, Mueang Buriram, Buriram
Udon Countdown 2026
31 December 2025
UD Town, Mueang Udon Thani, Udon Thani
Southern Region
Amazing Thailand Su-Ngai Kolok Countdown 2026
28 – 31 December 2025
Sirindhorn Public Park, Su-ngai Kolok District, Narathiwat
Hatyai New Year 2026
30 – 31 December 2025
Thammanoonwithi Road, Hat Yai District, Songkhla