Pattaya welcomes Kazakh Ambassador to strengthen tourism and economic ties

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya City has welcomed the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Thailand in a courtesy visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in tourism and economic cooperation.

On December 23, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet received H.E. Mr. Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, and his delegation at Pattaya City Hall. The visit marked the ambassador’s official introduction following his appointment on August 27 and provided an opportunity to reinforce long-standing ties between the two countries.







During the meeting, Ambassador Baimukhan thanked the Pattaya administration for the warm welcome and highlighted the steady growth in the number of Kazakh tourists visiting Thailand, particularly Pattaya. He pointed to the launch of a new direct SCAT Airlines route from Shymkent to Bangkok, which has improved connectivity and expanded travel options for tourists from Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asian region during the peak tourism season.

The ambassador also extended an invitation to the Pattaya mayor and city executives to visit Kazakhstan to further strengthen cooperation between the two cities. Mayor Poramase expressed his appreciation for the invitation and welcomed future exchanges that could lead to mutually beneficial cooperation.

Thailand and Kazakhstan have enjoyed long-standing relations, with Bangkok and Astana becoming sister cities in 2004, and Pattaya establishing a sister-city relationship with Shymkent in 2002. These partnerships continue to serve as a foundation for cooperation in tourism, culture, and economic development.











































