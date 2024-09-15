Vegetable vendor appeals for help after repeated thefts in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A vegetable vendor at the Soi Khao Talo market in East Pattaya, is seeking police help after repeated thefts from his stall. On September 14, Weerasak. 35, presented CCTV footage to the media, hoping to identify the suspect responsible for targeting his shop multiple times.









The footage shows a male suspect, approximately 165 centimetres tall, wearing a mask, a grey long-sleeve shirt with a red stripe, and blue shorts. The individual is seen breaking into Weerasak’s stall after it had been closed. The stolen items included coins, eggs, canned fish, cooking oil, and other goods. This incident marks the third theft by the same person.

Weerasak is appealing to the community for assistance. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the theft is urged to contact Nongprue Police Station. A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.





































