Two suspects arrested for pickpocketing Israeli tourist on Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya Tourist Police have arrested two Thai men accused of pickpocketing an Israeli tourist in the early hours of the morning on Walking Street, recovering cash in multiple currencies at 3:40 a.m. on December 22.

The two suspects were identified as Chanayut, 25, from Nakhon Ratchasima province, and Kritsana, 27, from Roi Et province. Both were charged with joint theft committed at night. The incident occurred along Walking Street.







Police said the arrest followed a report from foreign tourists about a disturbance and a suspected theft near a currency exchange booth. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Mr. Chamam Saher, 52, an Israeli national, arguing with a transgender individual. The victim told police that his trouser pocket had been picked.

A search of the surrounding area led officers to locate one of the suspects behind the exchange booth, allegedly picking up scattered banknotes. The victim later positively identified the recovered cash as his stolen property.

Police seized multiple currencies, including 1,200 Thai baht, 300 US dollars, and 160 Israeli shekels, with a combined value described as significant.



During questioning, both suspects reportedly confessed to working together to steal from the tourist. Officers formally informed them of the charges and their legal rights before transferring them to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Pattaya Tourist Police also issued a reminder urging tourists to remain vigilant with their belongings, especially in crowded nightlife areas, during late-night hours, and throughout the festive season. Visitors are encouraged to contact authorities immediately if they notice suspicious activity.



































