Sattahip communities unite for coastal clean-up and marine conservation

SATTAHIP, Thailand – During the school break, children, young swimmers, and volunteers from various clubs, including Vision Swimming Club and Royal Thai Navy Swimming Club Sattahip, gathered with nearly 200 participants on March 28 for a coastal clean-up and conservation activity around Koh Kham Island. Open water swimming enthusiasts also joined in, alongside supportive parents, in a concerted effort to utilize their free time productively and raise awareness about marine conservation.







Under the banner of the “Koh Kham: Protect Turtles, Protect Seas, Reduce Waste” project, the event unfolded at the Koh Kham Samae Sarn Marine Underwater Park in Sattahip. The initiative garnered support from organizations such as the Royal Thai Navy, the Marathon Swimming Association of Thailand, the Thai Swimming Association, and the Thai Modern Pentathlon Association. Deep Sea Commercial Diving Co., Ltd also contributed to the turtle conservation fund, exemplifying a collaborative approach towards environmental stewardship.











The campaign serves as a crucial platform to advocate for marine conservation efforts in Sattahip, emphasizing the need for collective action to combat plastic pollution, a significant threat to sea turtles and marine biodiversity. By fostering awareness and instilling a sense of responsibility, the initiative aims to preserve Thailand’s seas as a precious heritage for future generations.





































