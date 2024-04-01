Pattaya police distribute safety helmets ahead of Songkran Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bid to enhance road safety, the Pattaya City Police organized a helmet distribution event on March 28, aiming to raise awareness among motorcycle riders, particularly ahead of the upcoming Songkran Festival this month.







Held in front of Terminal 21 Pattaya in north Pattaya, the distribution event saw officers distributing safety helmets to individuals not wearing them while riding motorcycles. Rather than imposing fines, the police and committee members adopted a proactive approach by gifting helmets, aiming to foster a sense of responsibility and safety consciousness among the population.







Pol. Col. Navin Thirawit, Superintendent of the Pattaya City Police Station, stressed the importance of road safety, especially during festive seasons when traffic tends to surge. He urged all road users to prioritize safety by wearing helmets and refraining from driving under the influence of alcohol, thereby ensuring the safety of themselves and others on the road.





































