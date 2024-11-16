Sattahip bans Krathong floating in the sea to protect marine life and reduce waste

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The local authorities in Sattahip posted signs along Sattahip Bay, warning against floating Krathongs in the sea on November 15. This ban applies to several key areas including the Dong Tan Beach, the front of the Sattahip District Office, and the boundary of the Royal Thai Navy base. These locations, popular with both tourists and locals for the Loy Krathong festival, are now restricted from Krathong releases into the water.

The initiative aims to reduce the environmental impact caused by the floating Krathongs, particularly concerning the harm they could inflict on marine life. Prior to the event, local pages and community groups have been actively campaigning for people to celebrate Loy Krathong in designated areas that make cleanup easier, rather than in natural water sources which are harder to manage.

Authorities have emphasized that the practice of floating Krathongs in the sea poses a serious threat to marine animals, including endangered species like sea turtles and dugongs. These animals might accidentally ingest harmful materials such as nails, pins, and other non-biodegradable elements commonly found in Krathongs, which can result in injury or death.

The move is part of broader efforts to ensure that the environmental and ecological health of Sattahip's waters and marine life are protected during this festive season.


















































