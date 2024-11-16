Immigration Police raid Vietnamese flower and peanut-selling gang in Pattaya, deported and blacklisted

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officers from the Chonburi Immigration Police led by Pol. Col. Napatsapong Kositsuriyamanee carried out a crackdown on a Vietnamese gang that had been aggressively selling flowers and boiled peanuts to tourists in Pattaya on November 15. The operation targeted the disturbance caused by these vendors in entertainment areas, where they were causing discomfort to visitors.

The investigation led authorities to an apartment in Soi Kor Phai 2 in South Pattaya, where they discovered a group of 8 Vietnamese adults and 9 young children. The adults were living together with the children, seemingly in a family-like arrangement. Upon questioning, one of the suspects, 45-year-old Mr. Nien, admitted to entering Thailand illegally from Nakhon Phanom via natural border routes. He explained that after staying in Thailand for 2-3 months at a time, he would return to Vietnam before re-entering. Mr. Nien also stated that selling peanuts was more lucrative than working in Vietnam, where his daily earnings were significantly lower.

Another suspect, 38-year-old Ms. Rai, revealed that she had been in Thailand for about two years. She explained that due to a lack of job opportunities in Vietnam, she resorted to selling flowers in Pattaya. She mentioned that the generous Thai people and tourists often showed sympathy towards her, especially when they saw the children, which led to higher sales, with some even giving tips ranging from 100 to 1000 baht.

Authorities are concerned about the welfare of the children involved, as it is believed they may be victims of human trafficking and forced labor. The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security in Chonburi has gathered information to identify the children and separate victims from those who may not be involved in trafficking.









The Immigration Police charged the suspects with violating immigration laws by staying in Thailand and working without permission. They are facing deportation and will be blacklisted from re-entering Thailand. The authorities also plan to examine whether this case is linked to larger human trafficking operations.

The crackdown on this gang is part of a broader effort by authorities to address the illegal trade in labor and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, particularly children, in Thailand.









































