Pattaya-Suvarnabhumi Airport bus hits aged motorcyclist on Thepprasit Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 63-year-old man was injured in a motorcycle crash involving a bus at the Grand Condo intersection on Thepprasit Road, South Pattaya, on November 15, at 9:30 AM. The man, identified as Prawit Fongsuwan, was riding a Honda Scoopy motorcycle when he cut in front of the bus, leading to a collision. His body was thrown and became trapped underneath the bus.

The bus, a blue and white Pattaya-Suvarnabhumi Airport service, was stopped in the middle of the road. Emergency responders, along with locals, rushed to free the injured man, who had abrasions and severe pain in his left ankle. He was given first aid on-site before being transported to Banglamung Hospital for further treatment.

















































