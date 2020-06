A sailor came to the aid of three motorbike passengers who crashed in Jomtien Beach.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Pengsoon Napasaranon, 20, provided first aid until paramedics could arrive at the accident scene near the Ambassador City Hotel on Sukhumvit Road May 29.







Police said Namsom Kanket, 43, pulled her Honda Scoopy out into traffic and hit Thongpetch Larlun, 44, and Thippawan Larlun, 43, as they drove by on a Honda Wave. All three suffered cuts and broken bones.