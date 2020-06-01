Thais warned to stay away from US protests

BANGKOK – The Royal Thai Consulate General in New York posted a message on its Facebook page, warning Thai people to avoid large gatherings as protesters have taken to the streets across America, fueled by the death of an African-American man in police custody.







George Floyd died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25.

Footage of the arrest on 25 May shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck as he pleaded that he could not breathe. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital and Mr Chauvin has since been charged with murder.





The incident sparked protests across the US that sometimes escalated into widespread riots and looting.

The Thai Consulate General in New York asked Thai communities in protest areas to monitor the situation closely and follow the instructions of local authorities. Anyone who is in trouble can seek assistance from the Thai consulate by calling 646 842 0864, 347 277 3437 or sending an email to [email protected] (TNA)

