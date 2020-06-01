32 youths busted at drug-laced birthday party near Pattaya

More than 30 youths were arrested for throwing a drug-laced birthday pool party in Huay Yai.

Officers surrounded the Baan Pool Villa Pattaya May 30 before finding 32 teenagers and young adults dressed up as schoolgirls and in sleepwear for the birthday party which was being live-streamed on Facebook for the police and neighbors to see. The frivolity didn’t last long.







Huay Yai police recovered a cache of drugs and charged the entire group with violating the emergency decree against gathering in groups, as well as drug possession and use.











