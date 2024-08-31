Safety takes priority in marine inspections at Pattaya Bali Hai Pier

PATTAYA, Thailand – As part of the “Pattaya Model” strategy to enhance marine safety, a recent series of inspections at Bali Hai Pier have yielded positive results. The inspections, conducted last week by Tourist Police and Maritime Safety Units, involved a comprehensive check of boat operators’ certificates, vessel seaworthiness, engine noise levels, required documentation, and onboard safety equipment. A total of 11 boats were inspected, and no violations were found.







In addition to the inspections, the Tourist Police Division 4 enforced Pattaya City Order No. 3063/2567, which regulates the use of pier areas. The order prohibits overnight mooring or long-term parking of boats at the pier, with compliance required by August 15, 2024. During the recent inspection, two Cambodian men were found on a boat without proper documentation. They were detained and taken to Pattaya Police Station to face charges for “being foreigners residing in the Kingdom without permission.”





































