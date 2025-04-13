Pattaya Beach soaked in Songkran fun as night water fights begin early between Soi 7 and Soi 10

PATTAYA, Thailand – As night fell on Pattaya Beach, the festive chaos of Songkran kicked off in full force. From Soi 7 to Soi 10, crowds of tourists eagerly splashed water along the beachfront, creating a lively — yet congested — scene. Traffic in the area began to slow significantly, prompting warnings for those who prefer to stay dry to avoid the route altogether.

No officials were seen monitoring the scene as of late evening, with celebrations expected to continue until midnight. This particular stretch is known to start festivities earlier than other zones every year.

Online, reactions were mixed. While some revelers shared their excitement, others raised concerns, calling the festival "dangerous" and highlighting traffic woes.


































