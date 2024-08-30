Prime Minister discusses coalition with Democrat Party and addresses red shirt concerns

SUKHOTHAI, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, during her visit to Sukhothai, discussed the recent decision to include the Democrat Party in the coalition government led by the Pheu Thai Party on August 30. She emphasized that a stable government is crucial for effectively serving the people, and that the inclusion of the Democrat Party would ensure the government has enough parliamentary support to pass important legislation.



She noted that while the Democrat Party’s current leadership differs from the past, this does not mean that Pheu Thai condones the actions of previous Democrat leaders. The decision to bring the Democrats into the coalition is driven by the need for stability and the ability to push through legislative reforms.

Addressing concerns from the Red Shirt movement, who have expressed dissatisfaction with Pheu Thai’s partnership with the Democrats, Paetongtarn acknowledged their feelings but stressed the importance of moving forward for the country’s betterment. She emphasized that, as Prime Minister, she is committed to serving all citizens and asked whether the country is ready to progress and improve for future generations.







When questioned about her stance as a member of the Red Shirts, she reaffirmed her identity as a Red Shirt but pointed out that the focus now should be on uniting the country and moving forward, rather than dwelling on past political divisions.

Regarding the exclusion of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) from the coalition, Paetongtarn mentioned that there were multiple factors at play, without specifying whether it was due to the party’s leader, General Prawit Wongsuwan. She also dismissed allegations made by Pol. Gen. Sereepisuth Temeeyaves that Thaksin Shinawatra, her father and former Prime Minister, was controlling the coalition from behind the scenes, humorously suggesting that she might be the one influencing Thaksin instead.

Paetongtarn urged the media and the public to focus on important issues and to work together in pushing the country forward, rather than being distracted by minor controversies or legal disputes. She concluded by stating that any problems within the PPRP are for them to resolve internally.

































