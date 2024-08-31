PATTAYA, Thailand – As the September 1 lottery draw approaches, a wave of excitement has swept across Thailand, with lottery stalls experiencing a surge in activity. The fervour is particularly strong among those seeking tickets featuring numbers linked to Prime Minister Paetongtarn “Ung Ing” Shinawatra, which have quickly become some of the most coveted in this draw.







Banjered Saengsitai, a local lottery vendor, noted the extraordinary demand for numbers associated with PM Paetongtarn. “Numbers like 31, which represents her being the 31st Prime Minister, and 13, the reverse of 31, are selling out almost as soon as they arrive,” he said. “Customers were reserving these tickets even before they were available, and now they’re impossible to keep in stock.”

In addition to these figures, numbers connected to Paetongtarn’s birthdate – August 21, 1986 – her age of 38, and the 319 votes she received to secure the prime ministership have also been snapped up swiftly. “These tickets are gone in no time,” Banjered added. “People believe these numbers could bring them luck, so they’re very eager to get their hands on them.”

The intense competition for these tickets has left many would-be buyers empty-handed. Orasa Praiudom, a hopeful lottery player, shared her frustration after searching multiple stalls in vain. “I’ve been to so many places, but the numbers I wanted are all sold out,” she lamented. “I was really hoping to get number 31. I feel like it’s got a good chance, but I guess I’ll have to wait for the next draw.”

Despite her disappointment, Orasa remains optimistic. “I’m still hopeful,” she said. “I’ll keep looking for these numbers in the future. Maybe next time, I’ll be lucky enough to get them.” The excitement extends beyond numbers associated with the Prime Minister. Numbers linked to HM Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, particularly those reflecting her birthdate and age have also seen a significant increase in demand.

"The lottery stalls have been more crowded than usual this month," observed Banjered. "There's a real buzz in the air, and everyone is hoping that these special numbers will bring them good fortune." As the draw date draws closer, the atmosphere at lottery stalls is expected to remain lively, with many hoping their chosen numbers will be the key to winning big.






































