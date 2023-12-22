Russian man causes havoc in east Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Russian man was arrested by Banglamung police on December 21, after he caused a commotion and damaged a local resident’s car near the Ban Nernrodfai School in east Pattaya.

The man, identified as Vladmir Dereviannykh, 38, was found in a disoriented state with blood flowing from his neck, wearing a yellow T-shirt and black shorts. He was reportedly intoxicated and aggressive, and had to be calmed down by the police before being taken to the station for further coordination with relevant agencies.







According to witnesses, Dereviannykh approached a green Toyota sedan that was stopped at a red light and tried to open the door. When he failed, he asked for water from the car owner, a local vendor. The car owner gave him water, but when he tried to drive away, Dereviannykh attacked the car, smashing the right front headlight and the windshield. Onlookers intervened and reported the incident to the police.







Dereviannykh then attempted to enter a nearby house, where the homeowner managed to close the door before he entered. She said she did not see the car incident, but heard the noise and saw the man trying to get into her house.

The police are currently coordinating with Pattaya City for further assistance and investigation. The car owner and the homeowner are expected to file charges against Dereviannykh for the damage and disturbance he caused.





























